The Record-Journal Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
John J. Ferry & Sons Funeral Home
88 East Main Street
Meriden, CT 06450
203-235-3338
Resources
More Obituaries for Jeanne Verselli
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jeanne M. Verselli


4/12/1929 - 1/4/2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jeanne M. Verselli Obituary
Jeanne M. Verselli, 90, loving wife of the late Daniel Verselli, passed away peacefully on January 4, 2020. She was born in Meriden, CT, on April 12, 1929, daughter of the late Antonio P. Morache and Laura (Daley) Morache. Jeanne was a lifelong Meriden resident and was employed as a teacher's aide in the Meriden school system. She was an avid fan of UCONN Women's Basketball. A grandmother to ten grandchildren and three great grandchildren, she enjoyed her role as their "gramma" and "tata".

Jeanne is survived by her four children, Peter D. Verselli and his wife Linda, Paul M. Verselli and his companion Mary Jean Giannetti, Diane Verselli Weckesser and Jodi Verselli Dascoli and her husband Tony. She is also survived by her brother Norman Morache, several nieces and nephews, and her special friend Liberato Cerasale. Jeanne is predeceased by her grandson, Ryan Weckesser.

Calling hours will be Saturday, January 11, 2020 at the John J. Ferry & Sons Funeral Home, 88 East Main St. Meriden, CT, from 9 AM to 10:30 AM, followed by a Mass of Christian burial at 11:00 AM at St. Joseph's Church, 22 Goodwill Avenue, Meriden, CT. Burial will follow in Walnut Grove Cemetery, 817 Old Colony Road, Meriden, CT. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the American Diabetes Association by mail, P.O. Box 15829 Arlington, VA 22215 or by visiting www.diabetes.org/donate. The Verselli family would like to express their appreciation to the staff at the Miller Memorial Community Retirement Home. For online condolences please visit jferryfh.com. For online condolences please visit jferryfh.com.
Published in The Record-Journal from Jan. 8 to Jan. 9, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jeanne's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of John J. Ferry & Sons Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -