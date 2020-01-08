|
Jeanne M. Verselli, 90, loving wife of the late Daniel Verselli, passed away peacefully on January 4, 2020. She was born in Meriden, CT, on April 12, 1929, daughter of the late Antonio P. Morache and Laura (Daley) Morache. Jeanne was a lifelong Meriden resident and was employed as a teacher's aide in the Meriden school system. She was an avid fan of UCONN Women's Basketball. A grandmother to ten grandchildren and three great grandchildren, she enjoyed her role as their "gramma" and "tata".
Jeanne is survived by her four children, Peter D. Verselli and his wife Linda, Paul M. Verselli and his companion Mary Jean Giannetti, Diane Verselli Weckesser and Jodi Verselli Dascoli and her husband Tony. She is also survived by her brother Norman Morache, several nieces and nephews, and her special friend Liberato Cerasale. Jeanne is predeceased by her grandson, Ryan Weckesser.
Calling hours will be Saturday, January 11, 2020 at the John J. Ferry & Sons Funeral Home, 88 East Main St. Meriden, CT, from 9 AM to 10:30 AM, followed by a Mass of Christian burial at 11:00 AM at St. Joseph's Church, 22 Goodwill Avenue, Meriden, CT. Burial will follow in Walnut Grove Cemetery, 817 Old Colony Road, Meriden, CT. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the American Diabetes Association by mail, P.O. Box 15829 Arlington, VA 22215 or by visiting www.diabetes.org/donate. The Verselli family would like to express their appreciation to the staff at the Miller Memorial Community Retirement Home. For online condolences please visit jferryfh.com.
Published in The Record-Journal from Jan. 8 to Jan. 9, 2020