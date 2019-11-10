The Record-Journal Obituaries
|
Services
Plantsville Funeral Home
975 South Main Street
Plantsville, CT 06479
(860) 621-4656
Calling hours
Monday, Nov. 11, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Plantsville Funeral Home
975 South Main Street
Plantsville, CT 06479
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Nov. 11, 2019
12:00 PM
Plantsville Funeral Home
975 South Main Street
Plantsville, CT 06479
View Map
Jeannette L. Viselle


1964 - 2019
Jeannette L. Viselle Obituary
Jeanette L. (Madore) Viselle, 55, of Southington, passed away peacefully on Friday, Nov. 8, 2019. She had been the loving wife of Raymond J. Viselle for 20 years.

Jeanette was born on Sept. 6, 1964 in Southington to the late Maynard and Shirley (Andelin) Madore. Jeannete loved her family and friends and enjoyed hosting family picnics and holidays at her home.

In addition to her husband, Ray, she is survived by her 3 children, two sons, Raymond Viselle, Jason Finland and daughter, Melissa Finland. She is also survived by 3 sisters, Lisa Zabel and her husband, Wayne, of Southington, Darlene Madore, of Meriden, and Cynthia Cuccaro, of Southington, many nieces and nephews, and her loyal dog, Bryan.

A funeral service will be held at 12 noon on Monday, Nov. 11, 2019 at the Plantsville Funeral Home, 975 S. Main St., Plantsville. Calling hours will be held before the service from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the funeral home. Burial will be private and at the convenience of the family. For online condolences and directions, please visit www.plantsvillefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Record-Journal on Nov. 10, 2019
