|
|
Jeannine M. Cerasale, 87, of West Columbia (formerly of Meriden, CT) passed away peacefully on Sunday, February 16th, 2020, surrounded by her family and friends. Born in Meriden, CT on 8/16/1932, she was the daughter of Ernest and Alice Despres. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Louis Despres; and her loving husband, Generose, whom she was married to for 42 years. She is survived by her daughters Linda Sforza and husband Nick, of Port St. Lucie FL, Jean-Marie Carta and husband Louis of West Columbia SC, and sons: Richard Cerasale and wife Jill of Wakefield RI, Dan Cerasale and wife Patricia of Meriden CT, Jeff Cerasale and wife Chari of Meriden CT, John Cerasale and wife Tanya of West Columbia SC, and nephew Lyon Despres and family of Hawaii: She was a wonderful grandmother and great-grandmother to 9 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren. She was very active with the senior community as a volunteer with her great friend Robert Keeder. She also loved to read and crochet afghans, many of which were blue ribbon winners. Family and friends are invited to attend a funeral service to be held on Saturday, March 7, 2020 at 11 a.m. at the John J. Ferry & Sons Funeral Home, 88 East Main St., Meriden. Burial will follow in Walnut Grove Cemetery. Family and friends may call prior to the service on Saturday from 9 to 11 a.m. For online condolences, please visit jferryfh.com.
Published in The Record-Journal on Feb. 20, 2020