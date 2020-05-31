Jeffrey H. Gorman
1956 - 2020
Jeffrey H. Gorman, 63, passed away on Thursday May 28, 2020 at MidState Medical Center. He was the husband of Kathleen (Moore) Gorman, his loving wife of 24 years.

Born on September 10, 1956, in Washington, DC, he is the son of Jeanette (Kuhlken) Gorman and the late Thomas Gorman. Jeff attended college in Colorado then relocated to Massachusetts to begin his career in Solar Energy for Non-Profit groups. Jeff lived all over the East Coast from New England to Florida and spent two years in Australia before settling in Meriden. He was a home brewer who liked creating new blends. Jeff enjoyed coaching his son's soccer team and was a fan of all the Boston sports teams. He was an avid enthusiast of current news and followed all the different media outlets. A beloved husband, son, brother and father, Jeff will be greatly missed.

Jeff is survived by his son Kuhlken C. Gorman of Meriden; a brother Thomas Gorman and his wife Patricia Sarrazin of MA; brother-in-law Michael Moore and his wife Marie of Middlefield; sister-in-law Denise Breedlove and her husband Rebel of Middlefield; his niece Elizabeth Gorman and nephew Caleb Gorman.

His funeral is private. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the Stempien Funeral Home, 450 Broad St., Meriden. To send an online expression of sympathy please visit www.stempienfuneralhome.com.



Published in The Record-Journal on May 31, 2020.
