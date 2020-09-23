Jeffrey J. Norke, 54, husband of Miriam (Bauer) Norke, died Thursday, September 17, 2020.
Born in Meriden on November 2, 1965, he was the son of Gladys (Smitana) Norke and the late Roger Norke, Sr.
Jeff was a lifelong Meriden resident and graduated from Wilcox Technical High School. He was a fine carpenter, working with his brother for years and later as an associate with Maryheart Crusaders Bookstore. He was a parishioner of Our Lady Queen of Angels Church and a member of Big Brothers, where he was a large part of the young life of his little brother, Al. He loved the outdoors and hiking. He was a man of Faith, a great friend, inspiration and jokester to all who knew him.
Besides his mother and wife Miriam of 17 years, he is survived by two brothers, Roger Norke, Jr., and his wife Nancy and Gary Norke, a niece Sarah and a nephew Peter, as well as many great friends. He was predeceased by his sister, Janet.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, September 25, 2020 at 10 a.m. at Our Lady Queen of Angels, Mt. Carmel Campus, 109 Goodwill Avenue, Meriden. Everyone is asked to meet directly at the church. Burial will be in Sacred Heart Cemetery. Family and friends may call at the John. J. Ferry & Sons Funeral Home, 88 East Main St., Meriden, on Thursday, September 24th from 4 to 7 p.m. For online condolences, please visit jferryfh.com