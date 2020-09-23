1/1
Jeffrey J. Norke
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jeffrey's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jeffrey J. Norke, 54, husband of Miriam (Bauer) Norke, died Thursday, September 17, 2020.

Born in Meriden on November 2, 1965, he was the son of Gladys (Smitana) Norke and the late Roger Norke, Sr.

Jeff was a lifelong Meriden resident and graduated from Wilcox Technical High School. He was a fine carpenter, working with his brother for years and later as an associate with Maryheart Crusaders Bookstore. He was a parishioner of Our Lady Queen of Angels Church and a member of Big Brothers, where he was a large part of the young life of his little brother, Al. He loved the outdoors and hiking. He was a man of Faith, a great friend, inspiration and jokester to all who knew him.

Besides his mother and wife Miriam of 17 years, he is survived by two brothers, Roger Norke, Jr., and his wife Nancy and Gary Norke, a niece Sarah and a nephew Peter, as well as many great friends. He was predeceased by his sister, Janet.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, September 25, 2020 at 10 a.m. at Our Lady Queen of Angels, Mt. Carmel Campus, 109 Goodwill Avenue, Meriden. Everyone is asked to meet directly at the church. Burial will be in Sacred Heart Cemetery. Family and friends may call at the John. J. Ferry & Sons Funeral Home, 88 East Main St., Meriden, on Thursday, September 24th from 4 to 7 p.m. For online condolences, please visit jferryfh.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Record-Journal from Sep. 23 to Sep. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
John J. Ferry & Son
88 East Main Street
Meriden, CT 06450
203-235-3338
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by John J. Ferry & Son

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved