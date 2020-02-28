The Record-Journal Obituaries
Doolittle Funeral Service
14 Old Church Street
Middletown, CT 06457
860-346-6464
Calling hours
Wednesday, Mar. 4, 2020
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Doolittle Funeral Service
14 Old Church Street
Middletown, CT 06457
Graveside service
Wednesday, Mar. 4, 2020
11:30 AM
Mica Hill Cemetery
Mica Hill Road
Durham, CT
Jeffrey Keith Moeckel Obituary
Jeffrey Keith Moeckel, 71, of Killingworth, beloved husband of Judith (Lee) Moeckel, died on February 6, 2020 at his home. Born in Waterbury, he grew up in northeastern Connecticut, and graduated from Eastern Connecticut State University.

After receiving a master's degree in college guidance from the University of Connecticut, he worked for the State of Connecticut as a vocational rehabilitation counselor for more than 30 years. When he and Judy married in 1982, they settled in Durham, moving to Killingworth in 1997.

Jeff was a talented guitarist and played country, blues and rock music in bands and duos over the years. He loved to fish, hunt and target shoot, and cared for and loved his many dogs over the years. A kind and gentle soul, he also had a quirky sense of humor.

Along with his wife, Jeff is survived by his sister, Janet Szegda; his three nieces, Kristiana Coutu, Mary Szegda and Julie Szegda; his cousin, Nikki Saunders; and their spouses and children.

A graveside service will be held on Wednesday, March 4 at 11:30 am at Mica Hill Cemetery, Mica Hill Road, Durham. Family and friends may call on Wednesday morning from 9:00 to 11:00 am at Doolittle Funeral Home, 14 Old Church Street, Middletown. In lieu of flowers, donations in Jeff's memory may be made to the Connecticut Humane Society, 701 Russell Rd., Newington, CT 06111 or The Animal Haven, Inc., 89 Mill Road, North Haven, CT 06473. To share memories or send condolences, please visit www.doolittlefuneralservice.com.
Published in The Record-Journal from Feb. 28 to Feb. 29, 2020
