Jeffrey S. Rossbach, 76, of Framingham, formerly of Auburndale, MA, and Meriden, CT, passed away October 17, 2020. Born July 5, 1944 to Norman and Evelyn (Szustecki) Rossbach. Jeffrey earned a BA and a MA from Providence College and a PhD in History from UMass-Amherst. He went on to work for Sun Life Financial, where he later retired after a long career with them. Jeffrey was raised in Meriden, CT and later moved to the Boston area, where he lived for 40 years. Jeffrey is survived by his caring brothers, Kurt of Bellingham, WA, and Fred of Placitas, NM; and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his parents and by his brother, Alan Rossbach. Funeral services and burial at Walnut Grove Cemetery, Meriden, CT, will be private.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Jeffery's honor to Providence College: giving.providence.edu/ways-to-give/ AdvantageFuneralMA.com