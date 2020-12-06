Jenifer Elizabeth Cooley, 57, passed away of natural causes at home in Woodstock GA on Sunday, Nov 29, 2020. Jen was born in Meriden CT on November 11, 1963, the daughter of Robert J. and Catherine M.Cooley. She attended St. Rose School and graduated from Francis T. Maloney High School, Class of 1981, where she was also co-captain of the Spartans swim team. Jenifer earned her Sociology degree from Rhode Island College in 1985. After graduating, she returned home to manage Meriden's Stork Club for many years. She was also assistant coach for Xavier High School's boys swim team for several seasons. Jen eventually followed her sister to Atlanta where she embarked on a long, successful career inclinical research. Always the life of the party, Jen loved raising her dogs, cooking, reading, razzing and University of Georgia football. She especially looked forward to hosting "Auntie Jen Night" every year for her beloved nieces and nephews Olivia, Cassidy, Emily, Jenna and Benjamin Cooley and Daniel Hardin - always a night of shenanigans and big laughs. Jenifer will be remembered for her kind heart, amazing desserts, and love for life. In addition toher beloved nieces and nephews, Jenifer is survived by her siblings, David (and Betty) Cooley of Meriden CT; Teresa (and Fred) Hardin of Cumming GA; and Philip (and Diane) Cooley, of Alpharetta GA.Friends and relatives are invited to calling hours at the John J. Ferry Funeral & Sons Home, 88 East Main St, Meriden on Friday, December 11th from 4pm - 7pm. Burial will be private. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, social distancing and masks are required. A celebration of Jen's big life will hopefully be held when it is safe for all to relax and enjoy. In lieu of flowers, please send donations in Jen's honor to Atlanta Humane Society, PO Box 746181, Atlanta, GA 30374 or Atlantahumane.org
