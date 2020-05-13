Jeremiah Donovan
10/25/1935 - 5/10/2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Jeremiah's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jeremiah Donovan, of Wallingford, born in New Haven, CT to the late Mary and Jeremiah Donovan Sr., October 25, 1935 departed this life on May 10, 2020 at the age of 84. Jeremiah grew up in New Haven where he attended and graduated from St. Mary's School. Growing up he enjoyed singing in the church choir and playing baseball and golf. He was an exceptional left-handed pitcher and a loyal N.Y. Yankee fan who could always be found watching a game. Jeremiah served in the Air National Guard until April 1961. During this time, he was stationed in Germany during the Berlin Crisis where he had the opportunity to travel around Europe. He was a lifelong parishioner in the Catholic Church, last attending Our Lady of Fatima in Wallingford, CT. Jeremiah leaves behind his wife Jean of 46 years; and his five daughters, Margaret Kammerer (George), Mary Brail (Peter), Patricia Donovan, Jennifer Donovan and Eileen Mullen (David). He is also survived by his brother John. He was predeceased by his older brother, James. He leaves behind nine grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and many cousins in Ireland where he visited many times. Interment in St. John Cemetery will be private. A public Mass will be announced at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to: CT Humane Society, 701 Russell Rd., Newington, CT 06111. Arrangements are under the direction of The Wallingford Funeral Home. www.wallingfordfh.com





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Record-Journal from May 13 to May 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Memorial Mass
Send Flowers
Interment
St. John Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Wallingford Funeral Home
809 North Main Street Ext.
Wallingford, CT 06492
2032697777
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

4 entries
May 13, 2020
We are sad and mourn the passing of Mr. Donovan but we thank God that such a man lived.
Walter & Jean Martin Jr.
Friend
May 13, 2020
So sorry Margaret, Mary (mom & family) for the loss of your dad. I know how difficult it can be first hand especially during this pandemic. Peace, Love & Good Memories to you all.
Diane Hucul - Birtha
Friend
May 12, 2020
Mary I am so sorry to hear this news. My thoughts and prayers are with you and your family at this time!
Sue St.Amand-Gondek
Friend
May 12, 2020
Im so sorry for your loss Mary. As you remember and mourn the loss of your dad, know that you and your family are in my prayers with my deepest sympathy .
Diane Memery
Friend
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved