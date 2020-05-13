Jeremiah Donovan, of Wallingford, born in New Haven, CT to the late Mary and Jeremiah Donovan Sr., October 25, 1935 departed this life on May 10, 2020 at the age of 84. Jeremiah grew up in New Haven where he attended and graduated from St. Mary's School. Growing up he enjoyed singing in the church choir and playing baseball and golf. He was an exceptional left-handed pitcher and a loyal N.Y. Yankee fan who could always be found watching a game. Jeremiah served in the Air National Guard until April 1961. During this time, he was stationed in Germany during the Berlin Crisis where he had the opportunity to travel around Europe. He was a lifelong parishioner in the Catholic Church, last attending Our Lady of Fatima in Wallingford, CT. Jeremiah leaves behind his wife Jean of 46 years; and his five daughters, Margaret Kammerer (George), Mary Brail (Peter), Patricia Donovan, Jennifer Donovan and Eileen Mullen (David). He is also survived by his brother John. He was predeceased by his older brother, James. He leaves behind nine grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and many cousins in Ireland where he visited many times. Interment in St. John Cemetery will be private. A public Mass will be announced at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to: CT Humane Society, 701 Russell Rd., Newington, CT 06111. Arrangements are under the direction of The Wallingford Funeral Home. www.wallingfordfh.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Record-Journal from May 13 to May 14, 2020.