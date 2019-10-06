|
|
Jeremy Michael Biggs, 26, of Moodus, passed away on Friday, Sept. 27, 2019. Born in Meriden on June 26, 1993, he was the son of Michael Biggs, of Moodus, and Audra Poirier, of Meriden. Jeremy is survived by his maternal grandmother, Mary Ann Poirier, of Meriden; and paternal grandparents, Frank and Marion Biggs, of Wallingford; his sons, Phoenix and Asher Biggs, of Moodus; his sisters, Aryana Poirier, of Meriden, and Shelby Biggs, of Maine; and his brother, Wyatt Biggs, of Maine. A resident of Wallingford for many years, Jeremy was a graduate of Lyman Hall High School.
Friends may visit with his family on Tuesday, Oct. 8, from 6 to 8 p.m. at BEECHER & BENNETT - FLATOW FUNERAL HOME, 48 Cook Ave, Meriden, and may also attend his Graveside Ceremony on Wednesday, Oct. 9 at 10 a.m. in St. Stanislaus Cemetery, Meriden. To send a condolence to his family, please see www.beecherandbennett.com.
Published in The Record-Journal on Oct. 6, 2019