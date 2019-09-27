The Record-Journal Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Della Vecchia Funeral Home
211 North Main Street
Southington, CT 06489
860-628-2293
Resources
More Obituaries for Jerome Dlugos
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jerome Dlugos


10/29/1935 - 9/26/2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jerome Dlugos Obituary
Jerome "Jerry" Dlugos, 83, of Southington passed away on Thursday, Sept. 28, 2019 at Hartford Hospital. He was the husband of Ellen (Ludecke) Dlugos.

He was born in Southington on Oct. 29, 1935, the son of the late Joseph and Anna (Gura) Dlugos. Jerry was a building contractor and master carpenter. He was a parishioner of St. Thomas Church and a member of the Knights of Columbus.

In addition to his wife Ellen, he is survived by his six children, Joseph Dlugos, Kevin Dlugos and wife Tracy, Mary Beth Whalen, Deborah Seitz and husband Dana, Diane Angelillo and husband Joseph and Paul Dlugos and wife Tamara all of Southington; 12 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren, brothers William and Robert Dlugos, sisters Ruth Tortora, Dorothy Babon, Ann Marie Chalmers and Rita Bassett as well as many nieces and nephews.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday, Sept. 30th at 10 am at St. Thomas Church, 99 Bristol St. Burial will follow at St. Thomas Cemetery. Calling hours will be held on Sunday, Sept. 29th at the DellaVecchia Funeral Home, 211 N. Main St. from 2-5 pm.

For online condolences and directions please visit www.dellavecchiafh.com
Published in The Record-Journal from Sept. 27 to Sept. 28, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jerome's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Della Vecchia Funeral Home
Download Now