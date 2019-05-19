Jerry M. Parisi, 63, of Wallingford, loving husband of Annette (Sutton) Parisi, passed away on Thursday, May 9, 2019 after a brief illness.



He was born in Meriden on Dec. 4, 1955, a son of Mario Parisi, of Wallingford, and the late Nancy (Papallo) Parisi.



Jerry was a son, brother, beloved husband, devoted father, and loving 'Poppy.'



Jerry was passionate about music, cooking, fishing, and being at home. He was known for his quick wit, "grumpyness," great sense of humor, and go-with-the-flow outlook on life.



In addition to his soulmate, Anne, and his father, Mario, he is survived by his daughters, Bethany and Sarah Parisi; his step-children, Aaron Kelley (Laurie), Matthew Kelley (Lyndie) and Rebecca Shea (TJ); his brothers, James Parisi and John Parisi (Sue); his sister, Jane Lemire (Ray); and five cherished grandchildren, nieces, and nephews.



His family will receive relatives and friends at The Wallingford Funeral Home on Saturday, May 25 from 1 to 3 p.m. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, gifts in his memory can be made to the .