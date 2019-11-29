The Record-Journal Obituaries
|
Plantsville Funeral Home
975 South Main Street
Plantsville, CT 06479
(860) 621-4656
Calling hours
Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Memorial service
Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019
10:00 AM
Jerry Plourd


1958 - 2019
Jerry Plourd Obituary
Jerry T. Plourd, 61, of Southington, passed away peacefully at his home on Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019. He was the loving husband of Linda (Thigpen) Plourd for 16 years before she predeceased him 2007.

Born on March 3, 1958 in Bristol to the late Vincent and Yolande (Bergeron) Plourd, he had been a longtime Southington resident.

Jerry was a talented carver and finisher at WRF Design for many years. He was well-known for his artistic abilities.

He is survived by two daughters, Michelle White and her husband Travis of Torrington and Tina Henn and her husband Scott of Bristol and 4 grandchildren, Morgan, Autumn, Ashlyn and Makenna. He is also survived by his brother, Russell Plourd and his wife Laurie of Southington and several nieces and nephews.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Jerry's memory may be made to a .

A memorial service will be held 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019 at the Plantsville Funeral Home, 975 S. Main St., Plantsville. Burial of ashes will follow in St. Joseph's Cemetery, Bristol. Calling hours will be held before the service from 9 - 10 a.m. at the funeral home. For online condolences and directions, please visit www.plantsvillefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Record-Journal from Nov. 29 to Nov. 28, 2019
