B.C. Bailey Funeral Home
273 South Elm Street
Wallingford, CT 06492
(203) 269-4630
Visitation
Wednesday, May 29, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
B.C. Bailey Funeral Home
273 South Elm Street
Wallingford, CT 06492
Jesse J. Lake


Jesse Joseph Lake, 38, departed this life on Thursday, May 23, 2019. Jesse was born in Meriden, Conn. on March 11, 1981 to Richard and Maureen (McMahon) Lake. Growing up, Jesse attended both Meriden and Wallingford schools. He had a passion for fishing and woodworking. He was currently employed at boat works in South Windsor and prior to that worked for his good friend as an accomplished carpenter. In addition to his parents, Jesse is survived by his siblings, Richard Lake III, Ricky Warner, Wesley Samples and Laura (Lake) Setreus. He also leaves behind many nieces, nephews, and dear friends. He will especially be missed by his dearest friend, Eric Soderlund, who was always like a big brother to Jesse. A visitation will be held on Wednesday, May 29 from 4 to 6 p.m. at the B.C. Bailey Funeral Home, 273 S. Elm Street, Wallingford. To leave a message of remembrance, please visit www.BaileyCares.com.
Published in The Record-Journal on May 27, 2019
