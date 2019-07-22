The Record-Journal Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Della Vecchia Funeral Home
211 North Main Street
Southington, CT 06489
860-628-2293
Calling hours
Wednesday, Jul. 24, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Della Vecchia Funeral Home
211 North Main Street
Southington, CT 06489
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jul. 24, 2019
6:30 PM
Della Vecchia Funeral Home
211 North Main Street
Southington, CT 06489
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Jesse Thomas
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jesse L. Thomas


1985 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jesse L. Thomas Obituary
Jesse L. Thomas, 33, of Cromwell, passed away Thursday, July 18, 2019.

He was born Sept. 17, 1985 in Meriden, the son of the late John Carlson. He had been employed by Burris Logistics of Rocky Hill as a supervisor.

He is survived by his fiancee, Danielle, and their son, Keegan; his sister, Kathleen Mashburn and her husband, James; a nephew, Ryan Mysatyukow; his grandmother, Georgine Curcio, of Meriden; the Ogrodnik and Carlson families; and his lifelong best friend, Christopher Fountain. He was predeceased by his grandfather, Lawrence Curcio.

In remembrance of Jesse, Giants football apparel or the color blue is encouraged at the service.

Calling hours will be held Wednesday, July 24 from 4 to 7 p.m., with a funeral service at 6:30 p.m. at the DellaVecchia Funeral Home, 211 N. Main St., Southington. Burial will be at the convenience of the family. For online condolences and directions, please visit www.dellavecchiafh.com.
Published in The Record-Journal on July 22, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Della Vecchia Funeral Home
Download Now