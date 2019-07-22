Jesse L. Thomas, 33, of Cromwell, passed away Thursday, July 18, 2019.



He was born Sept. 17, 1985 in Meriden, the son of the late John Carlson. He had been employed by Burris Logistics of Rocky Hill as a supervisor.



He is survived by his fiancee, Danielle, and their son, Keegan; his sister, Kathleen Mashburn and her husband, James; a nephew, Ryan Mysatyukow; his grandmother, Georgine Curcio, of Meriden; the Ogrodnik and Carlson families; and his lifelong best friend, Christopher Fountain. He was predeceased by his grandfather, Lawrence Curcio.



In remembrance of Jesse, Giants football apparel or the color blue is encouraged at the service.



Calling hours will be held Wednesday, July 24 from 4 to 7 p.m., with a funeral service at 6:30 p.m. at the DellaVecchia Funeral Home, 211 N. Main St., Southington. Burial will be at the convenience of the family. For online condolences and directions, please visit www.dellavecchiafh.com. Published in The Record-Journal on July 22, 2019