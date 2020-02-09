|
|
Jesse Thomas Banack, 26, of Meriden passed away unexpectedly at Midstate Medical Center on January 31, 2020. Jesse, the fiance of Malgorzata Stefania Grubka, son of Dannette Kobrin and Gary Banack, was born on January 26, 1994 in Meriden.
Jesse is also survived by his beautiful little girl Morgan and expected baby girl Madison. Jesse has a huge family and many friends that are going to miss and feel the loss of him forever.
Everyone is invited to attend the following celebrations of his life and give him the sendoff he deserves. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, February 11th at Meriden Church of Christ, 127 East Main St, Meriden, CT 06450. Burial will follow in Walnut Grove Cemetery. Everyone is asked to meet directly at the church. Calling hours are from 4-7pm on Monday, February 10th at the John J. Ferry & Sons Funeral Home, 88 East Main St, Meriden, CT 06450. For online condolences, please visit jferryfh.com.
Published in The Record-Journal from Feb. 9 to Feb. 5, 2020