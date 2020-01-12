The Record-Journal Obituaries
Services
John F. Tierney Funeral Home
219 West Center Street
Manchester, CT 06040-4857
(860) 643-1222
Calling hours
Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
John F. Tierney Funeral Home
219 West Center Street
Manchester, CT 06040-4857
Memorial service
Friday, Jan. 17, 2020
11:00 AM
First Congregational Church of Vernon
695 Hartford Turnpike
Vernon., CT
Resources
Jessica Aponte, 41, of South Windsor, formerly of Meriden, passed away peacefully Wednesday, January 8, 2020, at Rockville General Hospital, surrounded by her family, friends, and caregivers. Born in Meriden, January 12, 1978, she was the daughter of Mario Aponte of Wallingford and Ramona (Garcia) Aponte of Vernon. She was a graduate of Manchester High School and participated at the New Seasons Day Program for over 20 years. In addition to her parents, she is survived by her sister Lisa Aponte and her partner Amy Blazawski of Vernon; and her nieces and nephew Julianna Mendoza, Anjelica Mendoza, and Victor Mendoza, Jr. Jessica's family would like to offer a special note of heartfelt gratitude to the staff of New Seasons, Network and Rockville General Hospital for their compassionate care.

A memorial service will be held on Friday, January 17th at 11:00 a.m. at the First Congregational Church of Vernon, 695 Hartford Turnpike, Vernon, CT 06066. Family and friends may call at the John F. Tierney Funeral Home, 219 West Center St., Manchester, CT 06040, on Thursday from 4:00-7:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Jessica's name to Network, Inc., 23 US-6, Andover, CT 06232. (formerly New Seasons, Inc.). For online condolences please visit www.tierneyfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Record-Journal from Jan. 12 to Jan. 13, 2020
