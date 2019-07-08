Jo-Marie Pereyo, 79, beloved wife of Al "Sonny" Pereyo, died on Friday July 5, 2019 at home surrounded by her loving family. Born in Brooklyn, N.Y. on June 26, 1940, she was the daughter of the late Claire LaMontagne. Jo-Marie was a life-long resident of Meriden and a graduate of Meriden High School, Class of 1958. Starting at the age of 10, she worked alongside her mother at Claire's Luncheonette. She worked at W.I. Clark in Wallingford for many years and was a devout parishioner of St. Joseph Church.



Jo-Marie met Sonny, the love of her life, on Sept. 12, 1954 at the Meriden Theater on Broad St. They were married five years later to the day, and for 60 joyful years they created a loving environment for their children and their extended family. For Jo-Marie, family included friends near and far. Jo-Marie was loyal, supportive, and had an ability to connect with people, building communities of friends in all areas of her life. She was gracious and lived in kindness.



Besides her husband, Sonny, she is survived by her daughter, Michelle and her husband, Mark Walerysiak; her two sons, Dominic and Bryan Pereyo; her five grandchildren, Stephanie Moreno and her husband, Matthew Moreno, Jaclyn Pereyo-Waidler and her husband, Jesse Waidler, and Gabriel, Seth, and Amanda Walerysiak; her two great-grandchildren, Matthew and Peyton Moreno; and her three brothers, Arnold and his wife, Lucia "Cookie" Burt, Gary and his wife, Carol Burt, and Kenneth and his wife, Susan Burt. Jo-Marie is also survived by many nieces and nephews.



Family and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian burial on Thursday, July 11 at 3 p.m. at Our Lady Queen of Angels Parish, St. Joseph Campus (corner of West Main St. and Lewis Ave., Meriden). There are no calling hours and the burial will be private. Arrangements are under the direction of the John J. Ferry & Sons Funeral Home, 88 E. Main St., Meriden, CT 06450. In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory may be made to the Boys and Girls Club of Meriden, 15 Lincoln St., Meriden, CT 06451; or the Franciscan Hospice Care, 267 Finch Ave., Meriden, CT 06451. For online condolences, please visit jferryfh.com. Published in The Record-Journal on July 8, 2019