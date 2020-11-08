1/1
Joan (Sokol) Dionne
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Joan's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Joan (Sokol) Dionne, 80, of Chambersburg, PA, passed away on August 13, 2020. Born in Meriden, CT, on June 1, 1940, she was the daughter of the late Walter and Helen (Renkar) Sokol. She was predeceased by her Husband of 58 years, David, who died in January of 2020.

She is survived by her sons Jeffrey D. Dionne and his wife Karyn of Washington and Mark C. Dionne and his wife Georgina of Texas. Also surviving are five grandchildren and her sisters, Carol and Michelle; sister in law, Eve Sokol of Connecticut; and brother in law Donald Dionne and his wife Peggy of Florida. In addition to her husband and parents, she is also predeceased by her brothers Walter and Edward Sokol.

A Mass of Christian Burial was celebrated by Rev. Dominic DiBaccaro at St. Ignatius Loyola Catholic Church in Orrtanna, PA.

A memorial mass for Joan and David will be celebrated at St. Peter & Paul Church, 139 North Orchard St., Wallingford, on November 19, 2020 at 6 p.m.

Memorial Contributions in Joan's memory may be made to Purple Heart, or to a local charity of your choice.

Condolences and memories may be shared on her Book of Memories page at geiselfuneralhome.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Record-Journal from Nov. 8 to Nov. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Thomas L. Geisel Funeral Home, Inc.
333 Falling Spring Road
Chambersburg, PA 17201
(717) 264-6416
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Thomas L. Geisel Funeral Home, Inc.

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved