Joan (Sokol) Dionne, 80, of Chambersburg, PA, passed away on August 13, 2020. Born in Meriden, CT, on June 1, 1940, she was the daughter of the late Walter and Helen (Renkar) Sokol. She was predeceased by her Husband of 58 years, David, who died in January of 2020.
She is survived by her sons Jeffrey D. Dionne and his wife Karyn of Washington and Mark C. Dionne and his wife Georgina of Texas. Also surviving are five grandchildren and her sisters, Carol and Michelle; sister in law, Eve Sokol of Connecticut; and brother in law Donald Dionne and his wife Peggy of Florida. In addition to her husband and parents, she is also predeceased by her brothers Walter and Edward Sokol.
A Mass of Christian Burial was celebrated by Rev. Dominic DiBaccaro at St. Ignatius Loyola Catholic Church in Orrtanna, PA.
A memorial mass for Joan and David will be celebrated at St. Peter & Paul Church, 139 North Orchard St., Wallingford, on November 19, 2020 at 6 p.m.
Memorial Contributions in Joan's memory may be made to Purple Heart, or to a local charity of your choice.
Condolences and memories may be shared on her Book of Memories page at geiselfuneralhome.com