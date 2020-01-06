|
Joan E. Swift, 87, passed away on Saturday, January 4, 2020 at home surrounded by her loving family. Born in Damariscotta, Maine on March 11, 1932, she was the daughter of the late Perley and Gwendolyn (Sherman) Dunton. Joan resided in the Meriden/Wallingford area for many years. Ms. Swift was a server at the Farms Country Club in Wallingford for 10 years before her retirement. She enjoyed playing cards, knitting, doing word searches and was a cat lover.
Joan is survived by her five children, Steven Swift of California, Dee Felker of New York, James Swift and his wife Marjorie of Wallingford, David Swift of Meriden and Jennifer Woodtke and her husband Robert, of Meriden; her nine grandchildren, Ed, Sam, Tamara, Jefferey, Jonathon Swift, Cheri Swift Esposito, Robert Woodtke III, Brandy Kaiser and Tara Felker; six great grandchildren and one great-great grandchild. She is also survived by her brother Albert Dunton and several nieces and nephews. Ms. Swift was predeceased by her daughter Tamara Swift, her son Eric Swift and her sister Margie Thompson.
Family and friends are invited to attend a funeral service to be held on Wednesday, January 8th at 11 a.m. at the John J. Ferry & Sons Funeral Home, 88 East Main St., Meriden. Burial will follow in Walnut Grove Cemetery. Friends and relatives may call at the funeral home on Tuesday, January 7th from 5 to 8 p.m. In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place Memphis, TN. 38105 USA or stjude.org. For online condolences please visit jferryfh.com.
Published in The Record-Journal from Jan. 6 to Jan. 7, 2020