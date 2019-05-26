Joan Folsom Edgerly



Joan (JoAnn) Folsom Edgerly, born on January 9, 1931 in Augusta, Maine, to the late Bertha and Charles Folsom, passed away at age 88 on May 8, 2019, surrounded by family and her caregivers. She attended the University of Maine and Middlesex Community College, in Conn., and later became a medical transcriptionist at Gardiner General Hospital and Kennebec Valley Hospital. Joan was married to the late Glenn Edgerly, Jr for 25 years. Through most of their marriage they resided in Meriden, CT. After their divorce, Joan moved back to her hometown of Augusta, Maine. She is survived by her son, David Edgerly and wife Diane; and three daughters: Janice Edgerly-Rooks and husband Edward, Nancy Edgerly-Newnes and husband Curt, and Elizabeth Edgerly and husband James Gronendyke; and grandchildren, Ian Edgerly, Hilary and Sam Newnes, and Nicholas Gronendyke. Joan loved summers on Lake Cobbossee, day trips to Boothbay, practical jokes, knitting beautiful shawls, sewing gifts, and eating ice cream. She was a talented artist and crafter though she would never say so. While in Meriden, Joan served on the altar guild, vestry and was a choir member at St. Andrews Episcopal Church and a Board Member of the Curtis Home. After returning to Maine, she was a prayer group member at the Kennebec Mennonite Church in Hallowell (now Faith Christian Church). Joan's family wishes to acknowledge her dear friends: the late Pastor Glenn Metzler, his wife Esther, their daughter Gwenda Pryor and friend Nancy Miller for all the support and love they provided. A special thanks to the dedicated and compassionate staff (and residents) of Halldale Manor and Beacon Hospice who cared for her in the final months. Those who wish may donate in Joan's name to the , Walk to End Alzheimer's, Edgerly Friends and Family team in San Jose, CA. A celebration of life will occur at Faith Christian Church in Gardiner, Maine at 2pm on July 20th.



Arrangements are in the care of Knowlton and Hewins Funeral Home, One Church St., Augusta where condolences may be sent to the family on the obituary page of the website at www.familyfirstfuneralhomes.com Published in The Record-Journal from May 26 to May 21, 2019