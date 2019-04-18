Joan Scranton, 87, departed this life on April 15, 2019 at her home surrounded by her loving family.



Joan was born in Meriden, CT on September 4, 1931 to the late John and Olive (Tymeson) Scranton. She attended Lyman Hall High School, graduating with the class of 1949. After high school she worked for two years at International Silver before entering college. She went on to earn her bachelor's degree from Southern Connecticut State Teachers College and her master's degree from the University of Connecticut as well as obtaining her six-year certificate from Fairfield University.



Joan was an elementary school teacher for thirty-three years and two-time winner of the Celebration of Excellence Award for the development of innovative classroom activities. She truly enjoyed teaching and always loved hearing from her former students throughout the years. For five years she traveled the United States as an education consultant for the Giselle Institute, presenting workshops for the development of 4 to 7 year olds. She also worked on the collection of narrative data. Throughout the years Joan enjoyed the arts, theater, movies, the symphony, and loved her many excursions with friends. She also truly enjoyed any meal she did not have to cook.



Joan is survived by her nephews Gary Scranton and his wife Charlene of Wallingford and Robert Scranton of Florida. She also leaves behind her great-niece Jodi Bouza (Fred) with whom she shared a special bond, great-nephews Robert III and Todd Scranton of Florida, Gary Jr and Scott Scranton of Wallingford. Her family wishes to thank Megan Argo and Kathy Daly for their ongoing care for Joan.



The B.C. Bailey Funeral Home of Wallingford has been entrusted with the arrangements. Per her own request, all services for Joan will be private and at the convenience of the family. She requested instead that donations be made to the ( ). Joan also wished to pass along the following advice from her own life experience: Please stop smoking for your health's sake. To leave a message of remembrance, please visit www.BaileyCares.com. Published in The Record-Journal from Apr. 18 to Apr. 19, 2019