Joan (Dodd) Landino, 81, of Wallingford, Conn. and Ft. Myers, Fla., loving wife of Louis Landino Jr., passed away peacefully, Friday, May 31, 2019 at her home in Florida with her family by her side.



She was born in Montreal, Canada on Feb. 11, 1938. She was the daughter of the late John David Dodd and Jessie (Dodd) Genereux and step-father, Roger Genereux.



She worked for 25 years at WWII Veterans' Memorial Hospital in Meriden, and later for The American Heart Association in Wallingford, before retiring to Ft. Myers, Fla. in 1994.



In addition to her husband, Louis, she is survived by her daughters, Jody Kremzar (James), of Middletown, and Tracey Kootz, of Berlin; her son, Gary Landino, of Meriden; her four grandchildren, Kristina Kootz, of North Haven, Timothy (Juliia) Kootz, of Woodbridge, Va., Kevin Kootz, of Middletown, and Ryan Corcoran, of Orlando, Fla.; and a great-grandson, Michael Kootz, of Woodbridge, Va.



Joan's family will receive relatives and friends at the Wallingford Funeral Home, 809 N. Main Street Ext., on Friday, June 28, from 4 to 7 p.m. A funeral service will be held on Saturday, June 29 at 10 a.m. in the funeral home. Interment will be in Walnut Grove Cemetery.



Joan was a lover of all animals and supported her local shelters and The Humane Society. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Meriden Humane Society (meridenhumane societyrescue.com) or Hope Hospice, Ft. Myers, Fla. (www.hopehcs.org) in her name. For online condolences, please visit www.wallingfordfh.com. Published in The Record-Journal from June 23 to June 24, 2019