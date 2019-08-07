The Record-Journal Obituaries
Wallingford Funeral Home
386 Main St.
Yalesville, CT 06492
203-269-2222
For more information about
Joan Dunn
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019
6:00 PM
Wallingford Funeral Home
386 Main St.
Yalesville, CT 06492
Funeral service
Friday, Aug. 9, 2019
11:00 AM
First Congregational Church of Wallingford
Interment
Following Services
Center Street Cemetery
Wallingford., CT
Joan M. Dunn


1944 - 2019
Joan M. Dunn Obituary
Joan M. Dunn, 75, of Wallingford, wife of James Dunn, passed away unexpectedly August 6, 2019 at Hartford Hospital.

She was born in Meriden on July 17, 1944, a daughter of the late James and Cornelia (Jennings) Wallace.

She worked for Meriden Center for over 30 years in the Medical Records Office. She enjoyed spending time with her family and traveling to Hershey, Pennsylvania with her husband.

In addition to her husband, Jim, she is survived by her sons, William Tsolis (Debbie Silberman) of Wallingford, Eric Tsolis (Susan) of Durham, and Craig Tsolis of Wallingford, her step-daughter, Jody Rowley (John) of Meriden, her brother, James Wallace (Alice) of Belleville, NY; her grandchildren, Maryssa, Connor, Ethan, Elliott, Ava, Matthew, Spencer, and Parker; her nephew, Jimmy Wallace (Denise); her niece, Jen Storey (Craig); and her very special family members, Buddy and Lisa Gardner. She was predeceased by her brother, Robert Wallace; and her niece Jamie Gardner.

Her family will receive relatives and friends at The Yalesville Funeral Home, 386 Main St. in the Yalesville section of Wallingford, on Thursday, August 8, 2019 from 6:00 pm until 8:00 pm. Funeral services will be held at 11 am on Friday, August 9, 2019 directly at the First Congregational Church of Wallingford. Interment will follow in Center Street Cemetery in Wallingford. For online condolences please visit. www.wallingfordfh.com
Published in The Record-Journal from Aug. 7 to Aug. 8, 2019
