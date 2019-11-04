|
Joan M. (Brown) Naylor, 76, of Wallingford, died Friday, Nov. 1, 2019 after a courageous battle with cancer. She was the beloved wife of Russell W. Naylor.
She was born in Boston, Mass., March 28, 1943, a twin daughter of the late Walter and Gertrude (Swanson) Brown. Joan was born and raised in Massachusetts until graduating from college. She then moved to Connecticut where she met the love of her life. She was a lifelong educator who began her career in 1966 as a high school teacher (Platt & Sheehan) eventually moving to 5th grade (Highland) for many years before she retired in 2007. She was an avid reader who began a book club with some of her closest friends and she continued that love by volunteering at the Wallingford Public Library. She enjoyed travel and was always up for a good game of cards with family or friends. She was a devoted wife, loving mother and grandmother, one of six sisters, and was blessed with many friends. She was a member of St. Paul's Episcopal Church.
In addition to her husband, Russell, she will be missed dearly by her children and their spouses, Jennifer L. and Joseph P. Mangiaratti and Scott R. and Sandra J. (Zajac) Naylor; her grandchildren whom she adored, Joseph A. Mangiaratti, Lauren G. Mangiaratti, Jack W. Naylor and Michael S. Naylor; her sisters, Joyce Fallon, Arlene Davies, Judith Brown, and Linda Smith; her brother-in-law, Wesley Naylor and his wife, Lesly; and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her eldest sister, Lois Peck.
The family would like to express its deepest gratitude to the doctors, nurses and support staff of MidState Medical Center who provided amazing care and support for the past six and a half years.
Joan's family will receive relatives and friends at The Wallingford Funeral Home, 809 N. Main St. Ext., Wednesday, Nov. 6, from 4 to 7 p.m. A funeral service will follow in the funeral home at 7 p.m. Rev. Dee Anne Dodd will officiate. Interment will be private in Walnut Grove Cemetery in Meriden. In lieu of flowers, gifts in her memory may be sent to the Wallingford Public Library, 200 N. Main St., Wallingford, CT 06492; or MidState Medical Center at https://midstatemedical.org/giving/donate-now.
Published in The Record-Journal on Nov. 4, 2019