Joan Marie Bergeron Russell, 84, of Wallingford, died Wednesday, August 12, 2020. She was the beloved wife of 51 years to the late Burton C. Russell. She was born in Hamden, June 30, 1936, a daughter of the late Frederick and Lillian Potter Bergeron and had worked as an Inspector for Unimax Switch Corp. for many years. Joan was a great cook and a loved sister and friend. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a graveside burial service at the State Veterans Cemetery, 317 Bow Lane, Middletown, CT on Thursday, August 20 at 2:00 pm where Joan will rejoin her beloved husband Burton.