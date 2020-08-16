1/
Joan Marie Russell
6/30/1936 - 8/12/2020
Joan Marie Bergeron Russell, 84, of Wallingford, died Wednesday, August 12, 2020. She was the beloved wife of 51 years to the late Burton C. Russell. She was born in Hamden, June 30, 1936, a daughter of the late Frederick and Lillian Potter Bergeron and had worked as an Inspector for Unimax Switch Corp. for many years. Joan was a great cook and a loved sister and friend. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a graveside burial service at the State Veterans Cemetery, 317 Bow Lane, Middletown, CT on Thursday, August 20 at 2:00 pm where Joan will rejoin her beloved husband Burton.



Published in The Record-Journal from Aug. 16 to Aug. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
20
Graveside service
02:00 PM
State Veterans Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Wallingford Funeral Home - Wallingford
809 North Main Street Ext.
Wallingford, CT 06492
203-269-7777
Memories & Condolences
2 entries
August 15, 2020
A beautiful happy lady, who alway has a smile on her face. You will be missed Joan.
Val McKee Cipriano
Friend
August 15, 2020
My deepest condolences to Joans family. She was a bright spot in my day when I visited my mom at Masonicare. She always had a smile on her face and a good word about everyone she knew. She will be sorely missed. RIP Miss Joan xoxo
Julie Ostuno
Friend
