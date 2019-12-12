|
|
Joan Noel Taylor, 79, of Meriden, passed away peacefully with her daughter, son and her loving family by her side, on Tuesday, December 10, 2019. She was the wife of the late Patrick J. Taylor.
Joan was born in Lincoln, Maine, on August 30, 1940, a daughter of the late James F. Noel and Barbara Cary Noel and had been a Meriden resident for many years. She was employed in sales for Amstek Metal until her retirement.
She is survived by her daughter Kathleen Taylor Johnson of Meriden; her son and daughter-in-law, Peter and Kimberley Taylor of Cheshire; her beloved granddaughter Sara Kathleen Taylor; and her sister and brother-in-law, Mary Noel and Clinton Burdette of California. She is also survived by her cousins Leslie and Peter Carrier of Florida, their children Joseph Carrier, Jennifer Myers, her husband David, and their children Benjamin and Hannah Myers. Joan is predeceased by her companion of over 20 years, Richard C. O'Neal; and is survived by his daughter Kerry O'Neal and her husband Jason Solomonides of Cromwell, as well as their children, Alexis and Keira, with whom Joan was especially close and loved dearly. Joan is also predeceased by her son-in-law Robert Johnson.
Her family will receive relatives and friends in The Wallingford Funeral Home, 809 North Main St. Ext., Saturday, December 14, 2019, from 9 a.m. until 11:30 a.m. A prayer service will begin at 11:30 a.m. In lieu of flowers, gifts in memory of Joan may be sent to the Meriden Humane Society, 311 Murdock Ave, Meriden, CT. 06451 For online condolences visit: www.wallingfordfh.com
Published in The Record-Journal from Dec. 12 to Dec. 13, 2019