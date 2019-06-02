Joan S. Welton, 92, of Wallingford, beloved wife of the late William B. Welton, passed away May 30, 2019 at her home.



She was born in Boston on April 6, 1927, the daughter of the late John and Isabel O'Keefe Sullivan.



She was a long time resident of Wallingford and worked as a teacher in the Wallingford Public Schools for over 25 years.



She is survived by her most loving children, William Welton of Southington; Justine Corby (Rick) of Kildeer, Illinois and Marilyn Salagaj (Thomas) of Wallingford; her beloved grandchildren, Jeffrey and Kevin Welton, Patrick and Allison Corby, John and Brian Salagaj and Kate and Ben Welton as well as her four great grandchildren. Also surviving are her many nieces and nephews. Joan was predeceased by her loving son, John Welton, her granddaughter, Kristen Welton, and her sisters Frances Campbell, Nancy Levy and Jean Corliss.



The family would like to thank the staff at Hartford Health Care Hospice at Home Care, especially Missy and Alyssa, and all at MidState Medical Center, especially, Drs. Tanzino, Leff and White along with their respective staffs for the professionalism, care, and compassion they gave to Joan during her care.



Joan's family will receive relatives and friends at the Wallingford Funeral Home, 809 North Main St. Ext., Wednesday, June 5, 2019 from 9:00 am until 11:00 am with a funeral service to follow at 11:00 am in the funeral home. Interment will be Private. In lieu of flowers, gifts in her memory can be made to a . For online condolences please visit www.wallingfordfh.com.