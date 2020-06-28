Joan Shirley Kilby, aged 67, died unexpectedly on Thursday, June 18, at MidState Medical Center in Meriden, CT. The daughter of Warren and Grace (Cihowski) Dittmer, Joan was born July 2, 1952. She attended local schools, graduated from Maloney High School in 1970, and continued her education at Adelphi University where she earned a B.A. in English. She then began her 30-year career in banking at Central Bank and rose through the ranks to become a Vice President of the Mortgage Division at Wells Fargo Bank, from where she retired in 2018.
With a strong desire to serve, Joan was an active member of the Kiwanis Club of Meriden. At the time of her death, she held the post of President. Gifted with a beautiful voice, Joan was a member of Chorale CT and later, the Wallingford Chorus. An avid gardener, Joan would travel around the state looking for that " special plant". She loved the beach and spent many hours relaxing at Water's Edge.
She is survived by her daughter, Christina Kilby of Lancaster, CA, her aunt, Mildred Layman of Wallingford, numerous cousins and her beloved felines, MC and Tara.
Upon Joan's request, there will be no calling hours, but a Celebration of Life event which will be scheduled later this summer.
Gifts in her memory may be sent to the Kiwanis Club of Meriden, Ruff Patches, Meriden Humane Society, or the Alzheimer's Association.
Arrangements are under the direction of the John J. Ferry & Sons Funeral Home, 88 East Main St., Meriden CT 06450. For online condolences please visit jferryfh.com.
Published in The Record-Journal from Jun. 28 to Jun. 25, 2020.