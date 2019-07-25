Joan (Pickett) Teske, 86, of Berlin, widow of Albert A. Teske, passed away Saturday, July 20, 2019, at her home. Born in Somerville, NJ, daughter of the late George Pickett and Ellen (Boardman) Pickett Haffey, she graduated from Berlin High School, class of 1951, and later graduated from Teachers College of Connecticut (CCSU). Joan taught at several local schools, and was a founding member of the Berlin Historical Society (founded 1966). She was the Society's foremost expert on the Berlin Brick industry, being descended from George Pickett who ran a successful brick company on the site of what is now Home Depot in Berlin. She was instrumental to the creation of the Brick Wall, a permanent display in Berlin's Town Hall.



Surviving are three sons, John Teske of Southington, Brian Teske and his wife Ruth, also of Southington, and Jack Teske and his wife Jackie of Marlborough; a daughter, Bobbie Ann Gorneault of Berlin; seven grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren, including Janet Cassarino and her husband Steve and their children, Paul, Elena, Veronica and James; Brian Teske; Sondra Teske-Jernigan and her husband Alex; Sarah Gorneault and her children Jayden, Aaliyah and Liliana; Joshua Teske; Danielle Gorneault and her daughter Alexis; Alexandra Teske; and several nieces and nephews. Besides her husband and parents, Joan was predeceased by a sister, Margaret Radune Lund.



Calling hours are Wednesday evening from 6 to 8 PM at Carlson Funeral Home. Funeral services are Thursday 10 AM at Carlson Funeral Home, 45 Franklin Square, New Britain. Burial will be at the convenience of the family at Maple Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Berlin Historical Society, P.O. Box 8192, Berlin, CT 06037. Please share a memory or note of sympathy at www.carlsonfuneralhome.com Published in The Record-Journal from July 25 to July 23, 2019