Memorial service
Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
10:00 AM
Holy Trinity Church
84 N. Colony Street
Wallingford, CT
Joann Cynthia Moniello


1950 - 2019
Joann Cynthia Moniello Obituary
Joann Cynthia Moniello (Annunziata), 68, of East Haven, formally of New Haven, Wallingford, and Meriden, passed away peacefully September 2, 2019, at CT Hospice with her family by her side. Born in New Haven, December 2, 1950, she was the daughter of the late Lester and Mary Annunziata. She was predeceased by her brother Joseph (Rae) Annunziata of North Haven.

She is survived by her husband Julio Cancel of East Haven, her sons Thomas (Tunde) Moniello of Middletown, Pasquale (Leslie) Moniello of Wallingford. She is leaving her brother Anthony (Bernice) Annunziata of Wallingford, also nieces Christina (James) Foster, Cynthia (James) Bruetsch and Claudia (Alexander) Hartman all from Massachusetts. Joann also leaves five grandchildren Inari, Thomas, Alex, Avery, Julia and also her fur babies JJ, Mia, Chelsea, Princess and Lucky.

Joann loved spending time with her family especially her grandchildren having Friday night sleep overs with grandma and grandpa. She loved family dinners, baking Christmas cookies, working on her flowers in the the garden and going to the beach.

Relatives and friends are invited to a memorial service on September 14th, 2019, at 10 a.m., at Holy Trinity Church, 84 N. Colony Street in Wallingford, CT.
Published in The Record-Journal from Sept. 13 to Sept. 14, 2019
