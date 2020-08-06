JoAnn Phillips, 88, passed away peacefully at CT Baptist Home in Meriden on Saturday, August 1, 2020 due to complications of Covid19. She was born on September 9, 1931.
JoAnn was predeceased by her loving husband, Nicholas W. Phillips, Jr. JoAnn leaves behind her devoted children Nick (Judy), Tony (Susan), Leslie Mischke (Kurt), Mark (Betsy) and Rebecca, 8 grandchildren, Kirsten, Matthew, Andrew, Jordan, Erica, Jason, Brian and Jacob. JoAnn loved spending time with her family, she adored all animals and especially loved feeding and watching all kinds of birds, and had a passion for ice cream.
We want to thank the wonderful nurses and staff at CT Baptist Home, their kindness and care was greatly appreciated.
Funeral services will be private. The John J. Ferry & Sons, 88 East Main St., Meriden, is entrusted with the arrangements. In lieu of flowers please donate in JoAnn's name to: CT Baptist Home, 292 Thorpe Ave., Meriden, CT 06450 or the CT Humane Society. For online condolences, please visit jferryfh.com