Joanne Giancola passed away on April 6th after a lengthy battle with cancer. Joanne was born on Nov. 14th 1944 in Meriden, attended Platt High School and lived a majority of her life in Meriden. She owned and operated a hair styling business Wishing Well Hair Fashions as well as other jobs. She enjoyed spending time with friends and family, especially spending time with her grandchildren. Joanne is predeceased by her father and mother, George and Elsie Panciera and her husband Albert Giancola. She has two brothers Robert Panciera and sister-in-law Judy, William Panciera and sister-in-law Sheila. Joanne has two sons, five grandchildren and a great-grandchild, son John Frasco Jr. and daughter-in-law Lori and grandson John III, son Paul Frasco and daughter-in-law Sherri, granddaughters Kelley, Alyssa and Lily Frasco, a grandson Paul Jr. and a great-granddaughter Audrina.
The entire family would like to send extreme thankfulness to all family and friends that assisted during the illness or sent well wishes and prayers. Even a small contribution made a large difference during this difficult time.
All services are private at this time. A Mass of Christian burial will be announced at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of the John J. Ferry & Sons Funeral Home, 88 East Main St., Meriden, CT 06450. For online condolences please visit jferryfh.com.
