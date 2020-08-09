JoAnne Peck, 76, beloved wife of Lowell Peck, died on Wednesday, August 5, 2020 at her home surrounded by loving family after a courageous battle with cancer.
Born in Sandusky, Ohio on May 1, 1944, she was the daughter of the late Richard and Mary Koelsch. She was a longtime Meriden resident and a graduate of Middlesex Community College. Mrs. Peck was employed by Burndy Corporation, Century 21 and WM. Raveis Real Estate retiring in December 2018.
JoAnne was a parishioner of St. Joseph Church where she volunteered writing the school newsletter. She also volunteered at MidState Medical Center's Orthopedic patient intake area and fundraised for the Damon Runyon Cancer Research Foundation. She enjoyed gardening, crocheting baby blankets for donation to those in need and cooking big meals for her entire family.
In addition to her husband Lowell, she is survived by her two daughters, Wendy Roderick and Julie Butler and her husband Vern; her stepdaughter, Amy Peck and her wife Susan Anatone; her two sons, Matthew Sengstock and his wife Kelly and Michael Sengstock; her two stepsons Lowell Peck and his wife Susanne and Brian Peck. She is also survived by her grandchildren; Zachary, Robert and Catherine Sengstock, Benjamin and Andrew Callahan and Emily and Jeremiah Butler; her great-grandchildren Ava and Thomas Sengstock; her sisters Janet and Connie; her brothers Gary, Rick, Curt, Tony and Mark and many nieces and nephews.
Due to the current pandemic all services are private. Contributions in JoAnne's memory may be made to the Damon Runyon Cancer Research Foundation, One Exchange Plaza 55 Broadway, Suite 302, New York, New York, 10006 or the MidState Medical Center, Development Office, 435 Lewis Avenue, Meriden, CT 06451. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the John J. Ferry & Sons Funeral Home, 88 East Main St., Meriden, CT 06450. For online condolences please visit jferryfh.com