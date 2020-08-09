1/1
JoAnne Peck
JoAnne Peck, 76, beloved wife of Lowell Peck, died on Wednesday, August 5, 2020 at her home surrounded by loving family after a courageous battle with cancer.

Born in Sandusky, Ohio on May 1, 1944, she was the daughter of the late Richard and Mary Koelsch. She was a longtime Meriden resident and a graduate of Middlesex Community College. Mrs. Peck was employed by Burndy Corporation, Century 21 and WM. Raveis Real Estate retiring in December 2018.

JoAnne was a parishioner of St. Joseph Church where she volunteered writing the school newsletter. She also volunteered at MidState Medical Center's Orthopedic patient intake area and fundraised for the Damon Runyon Cancer Research Foundation. She enjoyed gardening, crocheting baby blankets for donation to those in need and cooking big meals for her entire family.

In addition to her husband Lowell, she is survived by her two daughters, Wendy Roderick and Julie Butler and her husband Vern; her stepdaughter, Amy Peck and her wife Susan Anatone; her two sons, Matthew Sengstock and his wife Kelly and Michael Sengstock; her two stepsons Lowell Peck and his wife Susanne and Brian Peck. She is also survived by her grandchildren; Zachary, Robert and Catherine Sengstock, Benjamin and Andrew Callahan and Emily and Jeremiah Butler; her great-grandchildren Ava and Thomas Sengstock; her sisters Janet and Connie; her brothers Gary, Rick, Curt, Tony and Mark and many nieces and nephews.

Due to the current pandemic all services are private. Contributions in JoAnne's memory may be made to the Damon Runyon Cancer Research Foundation, One Exchange Plaza 55 Broadway, Suite 302, New York, New York, 10006 or the MidState Medical Center, Development Office, 435 Lewis Avenue, Meriden, CT 06451. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the John J. Ferry & Sons Funeral Home, 88 East Main St., Meriden, CT 06450. For online condolences please visit jferryfh.com



Published in The Record-Journal from Aug. 9 to Aug. 10, 2020.
August 8, 2020
What a beautiful, warm and loving lady. She was a true Angel on earth and now in Heaven where she can take care of everyone she wants to in a prefect body. She is smiling being with her mom and dad. You will be truly missed but you will always be watching out for all of us. You are loved and will always be in our heart and memories. Gary and Carol
Gary&Carol Koelsch
Brother
August 8, 2020
Julie and family, I am so sorry about your loss. I hope you all hold amazing stories of her that will carry her with you.
Jay Cohen
Friend
August 8, 2020
My sincerest condolences to you Lowell and your family. JoAnne was a very nice person with a great sense of humor. God bless.
Janel Von Hone
Coworker
August 7, 2020
To the Peck and Sengstock Family: I had the pleasure of working with JoAnne for several years at Unimax Switch. A real dedicated professional, JoAnne was an indispensable member of the sales department. A natural born leader, her smile and positive attitude were contagious to all around her. May your warmest memories of JoAnne remain with you forever.
Thomas M D'Allesantro
Coworker
