John A. Cornell, 62, passed away unexpectedly on April 6, 2020. He is the husband of Lisa (Kurtz) Cornell, his best friend and loving wife of 36 years. John was born on November 20, 1957 in Middletown, the son of Barbara (Gaboury) Cornell and the late Ronald Cornell Sr. He was a longtime resident of Meriden, graduating from Maloney High School, Class of 1975. John went on to earn his bachelor's degree from Central Connecticut State University. He spent his entire career as a disaster and insurance claims adjuster and the last seven years as Manager of Town and County Autobody, a division of Mauro Motors, where he planned to retire.
John had a tremendous work ethic. Those who were closest to John knew he was very proud of his work. He was well-known for his reliability and standard of quality. Work allowed John to form relationships; talking to people is something he loved to do. His work was an extension of his dedication to his family, which was his pride and joy.
John was an avid golfer from a young age. John was a coach, umpire, and never missed an opportunity to cheer on his children and grandchildren. Some of his best memories included camping on the Cape, working in his yard, going for a swim in his pool, playing cards and Misquamicut Beach. More than anything, John valued his time with his wife, four daughters, and grandchildren. He was seldom seen without a coffee, but that did not stop him from taking a well-deserved nap. His sense of humor was infectious, as was his handsome smile. John was always there for everyone in his life at a moment's notice, and that trait goes unmatched.
In addition to his wife Lisa, he is survived by his daughters: Jaimie Cornell and Jon Saffo, Jacqueline Ferreira and her husband Joe, Jennifer Wilk and her husband Steve, and Jessica Cornell. John was "Pa" to five cherished grandchildren: Benjamin, JJ, Jaxon, Hunter and Scarlett. He is also survived by his brother and best friend Ron Cornell Jr. and his wife Ellen, Christopher Cornell and partner Robert; two sisters: Karen Stigliano and her husband Paul, Paula Sicuranza and her husband Robert and several nieces and nephews. His funeral is private. A celebration of his life will be held at a later date. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the Stempien Funeral Home, 450 Broad St., Meriden. To send an online expression of sympathy please visit www.stempienfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Record-Journal on Apr. 12, 2020