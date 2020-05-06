John Abildgaard passed away Thursday, April 30, 2020 after an extensive illness. Born November 3, 1957 in North Haven, he spent his adult life in Meriden.
He was predeceased by his mother, Jeanne, and is survived by two brothers, Richard and William, and a sister, Christa.
There will be no services.
Memorial contributions can be made in his memory to your favorite charity.
Published in The Record-Journal from May 6 to May 7, 2020.