|
North Haven Funeral Home, Inc.
36 Washington Avenue
North Haven, CT 06473-2309
(203) 239-1179
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
North Haven Funeral Home
36 Washington Avenue
North Haven, CT
View Map
Funeral
Friday, Feb. 14, 2020
10:00 AM
North Haven Funeral Home
36 Washington Avenue
North Haven, CT
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Feb. 14, 2020
10:30 AM
Church of the Resurrection
Wallingford, CT
View Map
Resources
John DiGirolamo


7/12/1928 - 2/10/2020
John DiGirolamo Obituary
John DiGirolamo, 91, of North Haven, passed away peacefully on Monday, February 10, 2020 at Yale New Haven Hospital/St. Raphael campus. He was the beloved husband of 69 years to Shirley DeCarlo DiGirolamo. John was born in New Haven on July 12, 1928 and was the son of the late Giuseppe and Alfonsina Canzanella DiGirolamo. A hairdresser all his life, John started out working for his father at Jo-Ed Beauty Salon, New Haven, he later was the owner/operator/partner of Studio of Hair Design of Hamden and Hair Concepts of Madison. John was also a real estate partner for B & J Real Estate of Madison. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus, loved handicapping and going to the horse races, enjoyed traveling throughout the US and abroad, taking frequent trips to the casino. John was a "people person" with a great personality and enjoyed talking to everyone. Father of Mark DiGirolamo (Karen) and Randal DiGirolamo (Kim). Grandfather of Kristina Paul (Dan) and Barry John DiGirolamo (fiance Casey Cross). Great grandfather of Elizabeth Rose Paul and Nolan Thomas Paul. Brother of Carl DiGirolamo (Beatrice), Lorraine Coldwell and the late Eleanora Volpe, Dino DiGirolamo. Also survived by many loving nieces and nephews.

The visiting hours will be Thursday from 4 to 8 pm in The Havens Family, North Haven Funeral Home, 36 Washington Avenue. His funeral procession will leave the funeral home on Friday morning at 10:00. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated in Church of the Resurrection, Wallingford at 10:30. Interment will follow in All Saints Cemetery. www.northhavenfuneral.com
Published in The Record-Journal from Feb. 12 to Feb. 13, 2020
