John E. Brinkley, 83, of Meriden, husband off the late Carmencita Brinkley and Judith Brinkley, passed away March 6, 2019 at Yale New Haven Hospital.



He was born in Seth, West Virginia on November 12, 1935, a son of the late Emory and Lina (Hancock) Brinkley-Mills.



He worked as a truck driver for many years, enjoyed watching football and baseball, and working on his antique car.



He is survived by his daughter, Lisa Michaud and her husband, Donald, of Bristol; his son, John E. Brinkley Jr. and his wife, Cathy, of Meriden and his step-granddaughters, Ashley and Jennifer; his brother, Donald Brinkley; his half-brother, Gary Mills and half sister Carolyn Mills and several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his sister, Betty Nutter, his brother, James Brinkley, and his half-sister Brenda Williams.



A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 am on Monday, March 11, 2019, directly at Most Holy Trinity Church, Wallingford. There are no calling hours. Interment will be in the In Memoriam Cemetery in Wallingford. Arrangements are under the direction of The Wallingford Funeral Home, 809 North Main Street Ext., Wallingford. For online condolences visit www.wallingfordfh.com Published in The Record-Journal on Mar. 9, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary