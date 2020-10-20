John "Jack" E. Formeister Sr, 73, of Southington, passed away peacefully after an illness on Saturday, October 17, 2020 at the HOCC New Britain. He had been the loving husband of Kathleen (McCabe) Formeister for 43 years. Born in Bristol on May 17, 1947 to the late John and Mary (Socha) Formeister, he had been a longtime Southington resident. Jack proudly served his country in the U.S. Army Artillery Division during the Vietnam War. He worked at Johnny's Market for many years and then retired from DePaolo Middle School where he worked as the head custodian for over 20 years. Jack was an avid NY Yankees and Giants fan but most of all, he loved spending time with his grandchildren. In addition to his wife Kathleen, Jack is survived by his son, John E. Formeister Jr. and his wife Kristyn of Plantsville, son, Geoffrey D. Witham and his wife Theresa of Baltimore, MD and his daughter, Amy Hollander and her husband Ben of Southington, 3 grandchildren, Lexi and Chatham Formeister and Henry Witham and his beloved dog and best buddy, Jake. He is also survived by his brother, Ted Formeister and his wife Dodie of Plantsville and nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers, donations in Jack's memory may be made to the Lupus Foundation of America, Inc, 2121 K Street NW, Suite 200, Washington, DC 20037. Calling hours will be held on Friday, October 23, 2020 from 5 - 7 p.m. at the Plantsville Funeral Home, 975 S. Main St, Plantsville. Face coverings are required. Burial with military honors will be held privately and at the convenience of the family. For online condolences and directions, please visit www.plantsvillefuneralhome.com
