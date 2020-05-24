John (Emidio) Sabatucci, 81, departed this life on May 22, 2020, at the Regency House in Wallingford, CT where he resided for the past 5 years. He was born in San Vito Castellana, Teramo, Italy on March 21, 1939, to the late Agostino Sabatucci and Josephine Sabatucci. John came to the United States on the Andrea Doria in 1953. John was the beloved father and is survived by son John (Kris) Sabatucci of Wallingford, CT, son Austin Sabatucci Sr., of Wallingford, CT, son Rick Sabatucci of Meriden, CT, daughter Annette (Rob) Janovic of Waterford, CT, son Danno Sabatucci of Meriden, CT, and daughter Dawn Matuskiewicz of Durham, CT. He is also survived by 10 grandchildren, 7 great grandchildren, several nieces and nephews including Robert (Amanda) Sabatucci and Rita Sabatucci Clavet both of Wallingford, CT and several great nieces and nephews. Siblings, sister Elia Sabatucci of Wallingford, CT, brother Vitale (Brenda) Sabatucci of Austintown, Ohio and sister Adela Perciavalle of Aliquippa, PA. Besides his parents, John is predeceased by his older infant sister, Elia, brother Gabriel Sabatucci, sister Mary Barnat and nephew Michael Barnat. At the age of 29 he founded Orange Auto Body and ran it until 1993 when he retired and moved to upstate NY. It was there that he started his restoration business and 5 years later returned to Wallingford, CT where he continued restoring vehicles for another 15 years. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, gardening, cooking, football, playing cards at the Libero Pensiero Italian Club in Wallingford, CT and spending time with his family. A Celebration of Life gathering will be held for friends and family at a later date. The B.C. Bailey Funeral Home of Wallingford, CT has been entrusted with his final arrangements. To leave a message of remembrance, please visit www.BaileyCares.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Record-Journal from May 24 to May 25, 2020.