Stempien Funeral Home, Inc.
Graveside service
Saturday, Mar. 21, 2020
10:00 AM
Walnut Grove Cemetery
John Edward DeLorenzo


1946 - 2020
John Edward "Jack" DeLorenzo, passed away on Tuesday, March 17, 2020, at MidState Medical Center. Born on September 8, 1946, he was the son of the late Tranquil and Lillian (Perry) DeLorenzo. John served in the United States Airforce during Vietnam. He is survived by two sisters: Carol Paradis, Kyle Anne Piascik (Gary) and several nieces and nephews. A celebration of his life will be held at a later date.

Family and friends are invited to attend his graveside service with Military Honors on Saturday March 21st at 10:00 a.m. in Walnut Grove Cemetery. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the Stempien Funeral Home, 450 Broad St., Meriden. To send an online expression of sympathy or to view his complete obituary please visit www.stempienfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Record-Journal from Mar. 19 to Mar. 20, 2020
