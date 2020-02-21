The Record-Journal Obituaries
|
John Elden Staneika

John Elden Staneika Obituary
John Elden Staneika, 69, of Durham, passed away peacefully in his sleep on February 11, 2020 at Apple Rehab of Middletown. He was the husband of the late Kristina (Bell) Stanieka.

John leaves behind three daughters: Johanna, of Meriden, Lanya, of Hill Air Force Base, Utah, and Annalise, of Middletown. He also leaves a granddaughter, Grace, and a brother, Jerry.

John will be remembered as a loving husband, father, and friend.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to Apple Rehab of Middletown for his care in his last years.

A graveside service was held in Mica Hill Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations in John's memory to -Springfield, 516 Carew Street, Springfield, MA 01104. To share memories or send condolences, please visit www.doolittlefuneralservice.com.
Published in The Record-Journal from Feb. 21 to Feb. 15, 2020
