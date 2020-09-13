John F. Purcell, 77, of Ormond Beach, FL, passed away on Thursday, September 3, 2020, in the loving presence of his sons. He was born in Meriden, CT, to the late Mary H. Purcell and Robert S. Purcell.He is survived by his siblings Barbara Herms of Southington and William Purcell of Meriden; his children, Lisa and son-in-law Mark Mazzarella of Bristol, Robert Purcell and son-in-law Issam Tayyache of Plantation, FL, and Michael Purcell and daughter-in-law Carrie Purcell of Middletown; his grandchildren, Matthew Mazarella, Michael Mazarella, Connor Purcell and Isabella Purcell; good friend and former spouse Maureen Purcell and her daughters and grandchildren; and countless loved ones and friends in both Connecticut and Florida.John had a passion for aircrafts, fishing and football. After moving to Florida in 1992, he taught himself how to paint using oils and acrylics. He created many beautiful landscapes and seascapes, as well as adorable and customized scenes for his grandchildren. His artwork will be cherished by his family members, as his personality and love are present in every brushstroke. John preferred to live simply, with his greatest treasure being his family. He was known for his giving nature. He enjoyed showing his grandkids pictures of his travels across the country with Maureen and sharing stories about the alligator that lived in his lake. John will be greatly missed by all who loved him.