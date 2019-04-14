John F. Verna Sr., 84, of Wallingford, beloved husband of the late Laura L. Cappiello Verna died Wednesday, April 10, 2019 at The CT Hospice. He was born in New Haven, July 22, 1934, a son of the late Camillo and Anna (Amodio) Verna. John and his wife Laura were the co-proprietors of Verna's Pizza in Northford, Wallingford and North Haven for over 30 years until their retirement. He was a parishioner of the Church of the Resurrection. He is survived by his two daughters, AnnaMarie Lanzoni and her husband James of Florida and Donna Arnett of Florida; his two sons, Joseph Verna and his wife Bertha of Wallingford and James Verna of Wallingford; his five grandchildren, Tina Lanzoni, Melissa Lanzoni, Joseph Verna, Jr., Natasha Verna and Stephanie Verna; his great granddaughter, Kalianna; his brother, Nicholas Verna; his sister-in-law, Helen McInerney; his brother-in-law, John Cappiello; and several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by a son, John F. Verna, Jr. His family will receive relatives and friends in The Wallingford Funeral Home, Tuesday, April 16, from 4 to 7 p.m. Funeral services will be held Wednesday from the funeral home at 9 am when the funeral cortege will proceed to The Church of the Resurrection, where a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Interment will be in St. Lawrence Cemetery in West Haven. Gifts in his memory may be sent to the .



