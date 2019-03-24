John "Fred" Conrad, of Wallingford, Conn., passed away Sunday, March 17, 2019 after a long battle with cancer. He was the son of the late Jack and Helen (Reynolds) Conrad, of Flourtown, Pa. Fred was born in Kingston, Pa. Fred leaves behind Carol (Chace), his wife of 51 years; and two daughters, Cynthia Conrad and Shirley (Conrad) Labitt (Adam); two brothers, Richard Conrad, of Pennsylvania, and Ernest Conrad (Pamela), of Connecticut; and two grandchildren, Griffin and Willow Labitt. Fred was a graduate of Drexel University and held an MBA from the University of Hartford. He worked at Sikorsky Aircraft for over 25 years as a metallurgical engineer and previously for Combustion Engineering, Kaman Aerospace, and Hamilton Standard. Fred's great loves were his family, skiing, mountain hiking, travel, non-fiction books, and watching sports. He was an active member of the AWS, ASM, Sikorsky Ski Club, and the Northford Congregational Church.



Services will be held at the Northford Congregational Church, 16 Old Post Road, on Saturday, March 30 at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the . 825 Brook St., I-91 Tech Ctr. #3, Rocky Hill, CT 06067; or the Northford Congregational Church Bell Tower Fund. Published in The Record-Journal from Mar. 24 to Mar. 23, 2019