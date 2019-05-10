John G. O'Connell, 65, of Wallingford, died peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family on Wednesday, May 8, 2019 after a courageous two year battle with cancer.He was the beloved husband of Lynn (Howard) O'Connell. John was born in Meriden on September 18, 1953, the son of the late James and Margaret (Regan) O'Connell and was raised in Wallingford where he graduated from Sheehan H.S. A true entrepreneur he founded Ceiling and Wall Specialists and O'Connell Well Drilling. He had a great passion for his work and even more so, for his family and friends. In John's free time he could be found golfing or entertaining friends and family. He loved to hike, ski and work on his many projects at home which he took great pride in. In addition to his wife Lynn, John is survived by his son, Christopher O'Connell; his stepson, Kevin Gudrian; his grandchildren, Jordan, Savannah and Maddox O'Connell, and Kevin Gudrian, Jr.; his siblings, James O'Connell, Nancy Lanzoni, Brian O'Connell and Timothy O'Connell; and several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his sister, Ellen O'Connell McLaughlin; and his in-laws, Tad and Nancy Howard. John's family would like to extend their sincere thanks to the Smilow team and doctors, as well as The CT Hospice staff. John's family will receive relatives and friends in The Wallingford Funeral Home, 809 N. Main St. Ext., on Monday, May 13, from 4 to 8 pm. Funeral services will be held on Tuesday at 10 am at Liberty Community Church, 540 Washington Ave., North Haven. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, gifts in his memory may be sent to Closer to Free - Smilow Hospital, (www.closertofree.com) PO Box 1849, New Haven, CT 06508. www.wallingfordfh.com Published in The Record-Journal from May 10 to May 11, 2019