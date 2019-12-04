The Record-Journal Obituaries
Wallingford Funeral Home
809 North Main Street Ext.
Wallingford, CT 06492
John Gerace
John Gerace Sr.


1929 - 2019
John Gerace Sr. Obituary
John Gerace Sr., 90, of Wallingford, passed away peacefully, Monday, December 2, 2019 at the Masonicare Health Center. John was born in Wallingford, January 12, 1929, a son of the late Antonio Gerace and Mary (Inguaggiato) Gerace and was a lifelong resident. He is survived by his loving children John (Ildi) Gerace Jr. of Higganum, Gloria (Michael Valiton) Gerace of Wallingford, Alice Gerace of Meriden, June (Richard Jr.) Sill of Florida, Grove (Donna) Gerace of Wallingford, Frank (Wendy) Gerace of Meriden, Maryann (Dave) Beichner, Tari Gerace and Joseph Gerace all of Wallingford; many grandchildren; many great grandchildren; his former wife and the mother of his children Marilyn (Williams) Gerace of Wallingford; his sister June Dufresne of Florida; many nieces; and nephews. He was predeceased by his son Anthony A. Gerace; 7 sisters; and 3 brothers.

A private memorial service will be held at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of The Wallingford Funeral Home, 809 North Main St. Ext. www.wallingfordfh.com
Published in The Record-Journal from Dec. 4 to Dec. 5, 2019
