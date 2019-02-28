John Henry Mitchell, 40, passed away unexpectedly on February 25, 2019.



John was born September 20, 1978 in New Haven CT. John is survived by his son, Max James Mitchell, whom he loved and adored with all his heart.



In addition, John is survived by his loving mother Catherine C. Christensen of Alton VA, his dad John D. Mitchell and wife Linda of Hartland VT, his father James R. Abely and wife Stacey of Durham CT, his sister Janet M. Abely of Framingham MA, his brothers Richard R. Abely of Alton VA, Andrew W. Abely and Dylan R. Abely of Durham CT and a loving supportive extended family with many Aunts, Uncles and close cousins. John is survived by his grandmother Ann T. Abely of Wallingford CT. John is predeceased by his paternal grandparents Rex and Helen Mitchell, maternal grandmother Marion Faulkner Mangler. John had a very special relationship with all three of his grandmothers (Marion, Helen and Ann). He was so loyal to them. John and his grandmother Marion had a strong bond. We will love and miss John "John Boy" for the rest of our lives.



Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Celebration of Life Service, Saturday, March 2, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. at New Life Church, 350 High Hill Road, Wallingford. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, gifts in memory of John can be made to the Max James Mitchell Educational Fund, c/o The Wallingford Funeral Home, 809 North Main St. Ext., Wallingford, CT. 06492. For online condolences or directions visit: www.wallingfordfh.com Published in The Record-Journal on Feb. 28, 2019